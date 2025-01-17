Warning for residents over rising levels in uMdloti River
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Residents living downstream of the Hazelmere
Dam have been urged to be cautious as the recent rains led to rising water
levels.
uMngeni-uThukela Water says the downpours have caused water to spill over from the dam into the uMdloti River.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says it could pose a threat to communities living close to the banks.
"The public is therefore urged to stay away from the uMdloti River, not attempt to cross low-lying bridge and causeways, and safeguard any property, including livestock, which is close to the riverbank."
The water board says the dam wall was recently raised by seven metres to increase storage capacity and improve water supply to areas in eThekwini and Ilembe.
