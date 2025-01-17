Warning for residents over rising levels in uMdloti River

uMngeni-uThukela Water says the downpours have caused water to spill over from the dam into the uMdloti River.

Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says it could pose a threat to communities living close to the banks.

READ: Water woes for some eThekwini residents

"The public is therefore urged to stay away from the uMdloti River, not attempt to cross low-lying bridge and causeways, and safeguard any property, including livestock, which is close to the riverbank."

The water board says the dam wall was recently raised by seven metres to increase storage capacity and improve water supply to areas in eThekwini and Ilembe.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)