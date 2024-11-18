Warning of hot and humid weather in KZN
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The SA Weather Service warned on Monday of hot and humid weather over the northeastern parts of KZN.
The SA Weather Service warned on Monday of hot and humid weather over the northeastern parts of KZN.
Forecasters are warning of extremely uncomfortable conditions.
Ayanda Nsele says these could potentially lead to an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses. She says it is valid for Umkhanyakude and parts of King Cetswayo
Garrith Jamieson, who is with ALS Paramedics, has advised people to limit their outdoor activities.
READ: Conquering the elements - KZN Report
"Make sure you rehydrate, stay out of the sun. One should look out if they are not sweating. It's a classic sign of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Carry extra water and don't forget about your children, elderly and pets."
The weather office has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for thunderstorms, excessive lightning and heavy downpours for parts of KZN.
This will affect the western and central interior of the province on Monday.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago