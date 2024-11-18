Warning of hot and humid weather in KZN

Forecasters are warning of extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Ayanda Nsele says these could potentially lead to an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses. She says it is valid for Umkhanyakude and parts of King Cetswayo

Garrith Jamieson, who is with ALS Paramedics, has advised people to limit their outdoor activities.





"Make sure you rehydrate, stay out of the sun. One should look out if they are not sweating. It's a classic sign of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Carry extra water and don't forget about your children, elderly and pets."

The weather office has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for thunderstorms, excessive lightning and heavy downpours for parts of KZN.

This will affect the western and central interior of the province on Monday.