Conquering the elements - KZN Report

Despite challenging weather conditions this week in KZN, including rain, wind, and fluctuating water temperatures, anglers have managed to reel in a variety of fish, according to the latest Angler News SA podcast.

On the KZN South Coast, Sandspit and Margate Pier have been hotspots, with Garrick caught on live bait, along with species like bronze bream, blacktail, and rock cod.

The Midlands rivers have cleared up after recent rains, offering strong fishing, while the North Coast is buzzing with the arrival of summer species like Dorado and Kuta.

Offshore, the season is heating up with Dorado and yellowfin making an appearance. As the weather improves, fishing conditions are getting better, and with it, the promise of more exciting catches in the coming weeks.

