Conquering the elements - KZN Report
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Vinesh Soogreem
Despite tough weather, KZN anglers are landing impressive catches, with even more excitement on the horizon. Have a listen for more...
Despite tough weather, KZN anglers are landing impressive catches, with even more excitement on the horizon. Have a listen for more...
Despite challenging weather conditions this week in KZN, including rain, wind, and fluctuating water temperatures, anglers have managed to reel in a variety of fish, according to the latest Angler News SA podcast.
On the KZN South Coast, Sandspit and Margate Pier have been hotspots, with Garrick caught on live bait, along with species like bronze bream, blacktail, and rock cod.
The Midlands rivers have cleared up after recent rains, offering strong fishing, while the North Coast is buzzing with the arrival of summer species like Dorado and Kuta.
Offshore, the season is heating up with Dorado and yellowfin making an appearance. As the weather improves, fishing conditions are getting better, and with it, the promise of more exciting catches in the coming weeks.
Listen to latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below:
Offshore: On the deeper sea side, Yellowtail and Tuna have been in the mix, although not as plentiful as other areas like Durban.
Rock & Surf: The action down the South Coast continues to be exceptional. While Garrick numbers aren’t massive, the ones showing up are a decent size, and live baits have been doing the trick.
Freshwater: For those looking to avoid the stormy seas, the freshwater scene in the Midlands has been a bright spot. Midmar and Albert Falls have been producing good numbers of bass and carp.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode of the Angler News South Africa podcast, Vinesh Soogreem spoke with fishing expert Jace Govender about the evolution of fishing hooks, from simple designs to modern ones like long shank, barbed, J, and circle hooks.
Jace highlighted how factors such as fish species, mouth strength, and bait influenced hook choice and shared his go-to hooks for bigger fish, offering practical tips for anglers. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Statue made in honour of 164 years of Indians in SA
Here’s what you need to know about the new statue honouring 164 years of...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago
-
Conquering the elements - KZN Report
Despite tough weather, KZN anglers are landing impressive catches, with ...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago