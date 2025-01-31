Wanted gang leader shot dead in Verulam

"Police operationalised intelligence about the gang leader and his two accomplices who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition. When the three left Umhlanga, they swapped vehicles and vigilant police managed to identify them and followed them until the suspects parked their vehicle along Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands," says KZN SAPS's Robert Netshiunda.





"When police approached their vehicle, the suspects opened fire towards the police, and a shootout ensued. The 22-year-old gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout."





Netshiunda says the young gang leader had a warrant of arrest against him for a murder case.





"He was linked to over 20 cases and had allegedly killed over 10 people. His other cases included attempted murder, robberies, intimidation and arson. The suspects' vehicle was yet to be thoroughly searched. However, a firearm had already been found in the possession of the gang leader."





