Counterfeit snacks shipment seized in KZN
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Detectives have seized a shipment of counterfeit potato chips in Durban
after a months-long investigation.
Hawks officials say they initially searched a container that arrived on a vessel in November.
During the raid last year, border police stopped and inspected the container as it was entering Durban Harbour from India.
They discovered counterfeit potato chips, including puff corn, estimated to be worth R170,000.
While the cargo was detained at the harbour, inspectors sent samples of the products to the company's attorneys.
Hawks officials say they recently confirmed that the snacks were not manufactured by the brand.
They obtained a search warrant, and the counterfeit goods were seized on Monday.
No arrests have been made.
