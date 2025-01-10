Matrics on tenterhooks as exam results loom

Almost 900,000 students sat for the 2024 NSC and IEB exams last year.





Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is expected to announce the results on Monday, followed by MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Tuesday.





Newswatch spoke to a few pupils on how they're feeling, with Unathi Mlotshwa from Westville Boys' High saying the nerves are beginning to kick in.





"Results were the last thing that were on my mind, and honestly the stress is only kicking in now since we are closer to the date."





Samiksha Sewnarain from DR AD Lazarus School says the support from family has been helping to calm the jitters.





READ: Reflecting on five years of matric results





"I've been spending a lot of time with them to get my mind off the stress. They've been my biggest supporters as well as my plans to study aeronautical engineering."





In 2023, the Grade 12s scooped 82.9% overall pass rate.