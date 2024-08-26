Verulam woman charged for 'fake' kidnapping

Last week the woman reportedly told her husband she was hijacked and locked in the boot of her car from where she sent two voice note messages to him.





The woman's husband reported a kidnapping to the police.





Police say they discovered that prior to the alleged hijacking and kidnapping, the wife had spent some time at a casino.





They say the 42-year-old woman was traced to an overnight accommodation in Newcastle where it's thought she had spent the night with her boyfriend.





READ: Foreign national wanted for murder shot by KZN police





The 55-year-old man allegedly helped orchestrate the fake kidnapping, including, disposing of her vehicle.





According to the SAPS, the woman presented herself at the Newcastle Police Station on Saturday after realising authorities were closing in on her.





She claimed her kidnappers dropped her off on the side of the road.





Police have recovered her car.





The pair has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)