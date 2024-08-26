Foreign national wanted for murder shot by KZN police

The gun battle with officers happened on Sunday at Madlankala in Esikhaleni.





Authorities say the 52-year-old foreign national had been wanted in connection with a murder committed in the area last year.





Spokesperson for the KZN SAPS, Robert Netshiunda, says officers received information about the suspect’s whereabouts.





"Police gathered intelligence that the suspect was hiding at a residence in Esikhaleni and when police entered his residence, the 52-year-old suspect fired several shots at the police.





"Police retaliated in attempts to neutralise the danger and during the shootout, the suspect was shot and wounded. No police officer was injured during the shootout. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”





Netshiunda says when physically fit, the suspect will appear in court to face charges of murder, attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.





