 Verulam community shaken by school robbery
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Verulam Business Forum says thieves have become a lot more brazen in the Durban North community.

Chairperson Sagren Venkatas says residents have been left shaken by an armed robbery at a school recently.


Authorities say the secretary was accosted in her office by robbers who demanded she hand over money collected during a fundraising event.


Venkatas says daytime crimes have been on the increase in Verulam.


"It was a horrific incident because of how it happened and taking away the hard-earned cash that they raised for school fees. 


"That is just on modus-operandi taking place - in general we have a lot of crime taking place with knife-wielding criminals."


