Verulam community shaken by school robbery
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Verulam Business Forum says thieves have become a lot more brazen in the Durban North community.
Chairperson Sagren Venkatas says residents have been left shaken by an armed robbery at a school recently.
Authorities say the secretary was accosted in her office by robbers who demanded she hand over money collected during a fundraising event.
Venkatas says daytime crimes have been on the increase in Verulam.
"It was a horrific incident because of how it happened and taking away the hard-earned cash that they raised for school fees.
"That is just on modus-operandi taking place - in general we have a lot of crime taking place with knife-wielding criminals."
