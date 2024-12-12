Verulam community shaken by school robbery

Chairperson Sagren Venkatas says residents have been left shaken by an armed robbery at a school recently.





Authorities say the secretary was accosted in her office by robbers who demanded she hand over money collected during a fundraising event.





Venkatas says daytime crimes have been on the increase in Verulam.





"It was a horrific incident because of how it happened and taking away the hard-earned cash that they raised for school fees.





"That is just on modus-operandi taking place - in general we have a lot of crime taking place with knife-wielding criminals."





