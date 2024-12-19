Vehicles obstruct R61 in Port Edward

It is understood that the road at the uMtamvuna bridge towards the Eastern Cape has been obstructed by trucks and minibus taxis.

The issue is not known at this stage.





The Road Traffic Inspectorate's spokesperson Sindi Msimang says their officers are there.

"The taxis have completely closed the roads and heavy motor vehicles are being stacked at Oribi Toll Plaza.





"The reason for this road closure is currently unknown. We want to advise all road users to use alternative routes."





