Vehicle pile-up leads to N3 closure near Cliffdale
Updated | By Newswatch
The Road Traffic Inspectorate says it's unclear how long the N3 northbound will remain closed after a multi-vehicle collision near Cliffdale.
It's understood a truck lost control and ploughed into seven cars and another truck near the Cliffdale off-ramp on Saturday morning.
Eight people were injured, with two having serious injuries.
KZN RTI spokesperson, Sindi Msimang says motorists should use alternative routes.
“Use the R103 and reconnect at Drummond for the alternative route.”
RTI and SAPS were on scene and will be investigating the cause of the crash.
