7 foreigners arrested for selling expired food in KZN

That's according to authorities, who say the group was nabbed by a team investigating the quality of food sold in Mtshezi on Wednesday.





They were also allegedly found in possession of firearms and live ammunition rounds.





Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality Mayor Mduduzi Myeza says their shops have been shut down pending further investigations.





"Some shop owners managed to escape, but we could not find them. We found more than 500 bullets, and the police are going to investigate those guns to find out if they are legal or they are used for crime."





