Van Reenen's Pass crash victims identified

Seventeen people, including seven children, died in a collision between a truck, minibus taxi and a car on Monday.It's understood the minibus taxi lost control and swerved into the opposite lane.A search is underway for the driver of the truck who fled the scene, who's been identified as a 37-year-old from Zimbabwe.The provincial Transport Department says the victims of the crash were travelers from the Eastern Cape.Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says a team has been assessing the conditions of the baby girl, who's the sole survivor of the crash.





READ: Search for truck driver who fled N3 crash scene



"MEC Siboniso Duma has requested the HOD and the entire team to visit the brave little girl in hospital.



“We are comforted that she is recovering. We thank health professionals for the provision of quality healthcare.



“We wish to extend to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.



“At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi the families of the deceased have been identified and notified of their passing.



Arrangements are being made by the owner and Uncedo Taxi Association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their love ones."





