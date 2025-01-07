Search for driver behind deadly N3 crash

Search for truck driver who fled N3 crash scene
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police were on Wednesday searching for the driver of a truck who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident on the N3.
Eighteen people, including five children, were killed in the crash between a truck, minibus and car near Van Reenen’s Pass on Monday night.
A baby, who is the sole survivor, is in critical condition in hospital.
In a statement, KZN Transport says an investigation into the main cause of the accident has begun, with officials descending on the scene on Tuesday.
The Department Head Siboniso Mbhele is leading a technical team as part of the first phase of the probe.
Meanwhile, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
"It is alleged that a truck collided with a mini bus-taxi and a light motor vehicle, one passenger - a one year old child was conveyed to hospital for medical attention. The driver of the truck fled the scene and police are still searching for him."
