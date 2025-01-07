Search for driver behind deadly N3 crash

Eighteen people, including five children, were killed in the crash between a truck, minibus and car near Van Reenen’s Pass on Monday night.

A baby, who is the sole survivor, is in critical condition in hospital.

In a statement, KZN Transport says an investigation into the main cause of the accident has begun, with officials descending on the scene on Tuesday.





READ: RTMC on scene of deadly Van Reenen’s Pass crash

The Department Head Siboniso Mbhele is leading a technical team as part of the first phase of the probe.

Meanwhile, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"It is alleged that a truck collided with a mini bus-taxi and a light motor vehicle, one passenger - a one year old child was conveyed to hospital for medical attention. The driver of the truck fled the scene and police are still searching for him."





