uShaka visitor breaks leg on slide after water turned off

On Sunday, Phoenix resident Junaid Singh was rushed to the hospital with a broken back and leg after sliding down a dry slide.

His sister, Rohwida Nazeer claims employees at the water park in Durban began telling visitors on the ground that the park was closed due to weather conditions.

Nazeer says her brother had been on a slide and did not know, further claiming there was no official announcement.

"What happened was the uShaka Marine World staff shut down the water supply while he was on the slide. So, there was no flow of water, and he couldn't control his pace. He came flying down the slide and twisted his leg right at the edge because there was no water at the bottom as well to stop him."

She says her brother's pregnant wife and child were waiting at the bottom of the slide.

"She was still in shock and traumatised on the scene because it was unexpected. He waited there alone, and the management or staff of uShaka Marine were nowhere to be found."

Nazeer says they are looking at their legal options at this stage.

uShaka Marine World says the report will give them the information needed to understand what happened, and if any action needs to be taken.

