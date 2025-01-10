Boy (13) killed outside home in Verulam

Police say the child was shot outside his home in Amaotana on Thursday.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says he was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Reports suggest that the deceased was shot and killed by three men. The suspects are unknown at this stage, and the motive of the killing is also under investigation."

