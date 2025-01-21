US policies could increase inflation - Kganyago
Updated | By Bulletin
South African Reserve Bank
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that certain US policies could disrupt the
central banks' efforts to cut interest rates by fuelling inflation.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, he said the measures, such as increasing trade tariffs, have the potential to slow disinflation and force monetary policy tightening.
Central banks globally, including South Africa, began reducing rates last year as inflation eased.
Ours cut rates to 7.75% in November, with another reduction expected on January 30.
