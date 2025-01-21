Ramaphosa to address World Economic Forum on Tuesday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the country’s delegation and will deliver his special address on Tuesday afternoon.

He is expected to touch on the economic priorities outlined by the government of national unity, as the country looks to convince international investors to spend their money here.

Senior Economist Xhanti Payi says the country is in a favourable position as it is currently at the helm of the G20.

"Those two forums actually are speaking to each other, so South Africa has produced World Economic Forum meetings to highlight part of its work of the Presidency. So, it is really a good interaction."

Payi says the involvement of opposition parties in government will likely paint a good look to potential investors.

"Because of the fact that there are many of the opposition his policies are likely to be successful because he will get the cooperation of the opposition.

"That will be a good thing for investors if they know the president, for example, is going to make promises about policies and other government that those can be carried out because there is much more cooperation in terms of the government."













