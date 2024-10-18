UPL: Waterways near Cornubia warehouse ‘free of chemicals’

Looters set fire to the facility near Umhlanga during the unrest in July 2021.

The warehouse had been storing agricultural products, including pesticides, which caused significant damage to the environment.

UPL says significant progress has been made with the rehabilitation of the Ohlanga tributary, river and estuary.

However, it says investigations are continuing.

On Tuesday, during the 100 days in office address, Deputy Minister of the Environment Narend Singh said the National Prosecuting Authority was dealing with the matter with input from the department.

"It’s taken three years for that estuary to be rehabilitated, and it is a pristine area, and we are focusing on the rehabilitation. But notwithstanding that criminal charges are still in progress,” Singh said.

In response, UPL said it welcomes the department's continued efforts to help the rehabilitation work.

