Activists protest outside Unilever head offices in Umhlanga

That's the message environmental activists took with them to Unilever's head offices in Umhlanga on Tuesday.

The protest was led by Greenpeace Africa.

The group's Plastics Campaigner, Gerance Mutwol, says plastic production continues to wreak havoc in our oceans.





He says he hopes Unilever reduces its use of plastics.





"In 2023, they said they are going to cut plastic production by at least 50 per cent, but now in the new sustainability report are going cut plastic production by at least 30 per cent by 2026. This is not in line with what was promised before, and we hope that Unilever, being under the business coalition under the plastic treaty, is going to lobby."

On its website, Unilever says it's been working hard to create a circular economy for plastic packaging for a number of years, adding that it's learned that transformation takes time.

It says that, given the size of this challenge, it is using its innovation capabilities to find new, scalable solutions.





