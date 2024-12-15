Update: More details on Hammarsdale shooting, suspect killed

Police have confirmed that the suspect was killed after a shootout with officers.

They responded to the initial gun attack on Saturday night, at a funeral, where a woman was shot dead.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker says the suspect returned to the scene and opened fire on the investigating team, killing two officers and another woman.

He says it has since emerged that a shootout took place afterwards, as the gunman tried to run away.

READ: Gunman kills four at Hammarsdale funeral

"The suspect has been found dead in dense bushes near the crime scene. He was shot and injured during the shootout with police and died after fleeing the scene," says Naicker.

"A firearm taken from one of the police officers was found in his possession. In the early hours of this morning police officers were able to follow the path taken by the suspect which led to the discovery of the body."

Naicker says he was in his 30s.

Police said earlier on Sunday that they had traced the suspected gunman to a hospital nearby.

"The initial suspect taken in for questioning will be released pending an investigation into the injury he sustained."

