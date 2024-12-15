Gunman kills four at Hammarsdale funeral

The shooting is said to have taken place at a funeral on Saturday night.

"Three police officers responded to the murder of a women in the Cliffdale area in Hammarsdale. While they were attending to the crime scene, it is alleged that the perpetrator returned and opened fire on the police officers, fatally wounding two of them," said Provincial SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker.

"The suspect is further alleged to have shot another elderly woman at the scene before fleeing. The two police officers who are in their 50s are from the Hammarsdale police station."

READ: Eshowe man handed six life sentences for family mass murder

The third officer was not hurt.

Naicker says the suspect who fled the scene was later traced to a nearby hospital.

"Following the immediate mobilisation of all available disciplines within the SAPS, the team received information of a man fitting the description of the suspect receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Police officers swiftly responded and placed the 38-year-old suspect under arrest pending further investigation."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)