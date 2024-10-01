Union wants hefty hike in national minimum wage

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa says it would be in line with the recommendations of the Livable Wage Report.

The union's president, Mametlwe Sebei, says this increase is necessary to ensure that no worker in South Africa has to live below the poverty line.

He says it will also begin to address the staggering levels of inequality in the country.





The current legal minimum wage is R27.58 an hour.

"The purchasing power of the national minimum wage is not only condemning these workers to a life of permanent poverty, but this inflation had diminished the buying purchasing power substantially and thereby ensuring a dramatic fall in the already miserable standards of living to new appalling depths of poverty,” says Sebei.





