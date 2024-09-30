Fuel prices to drop for fifth consecutive month
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Fuel prices are continuing their downward trend, with a fifth consecutive drop in October.
The price of 95 unleaded petrol will be cut by R1.14 a litre, while 93 petrol will be R1.06 cheaper.
The wholesale price of diesel will fall by between R1.12 and R1.14.
Illuminating paraffin will drop by R1.48 cents a litre.
Robert Maake from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says there are a few factors behind the decrease.
"The lower oil prices and stronger rand against the US dollar during the period under review and that fact that the slate levy remained unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures in both petrol and diesel."
