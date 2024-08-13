Unemployed social workers protest for jobs in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Unemployed social workers are camping outside the premier's office in Maritzburg again.
The job seekers made their return to Langalibalele Street on Monday.
" We are pleading with the premier to address us and strategise on how we are going to employ. The year is almost over and the department still has done nothing on the social development side."
After their first round of demonstrations earlier this year, they submitted a memorandum of grievances to Premier Thami Ntuli in June, to demand employment.
They were assured the matter's being addressed. Speaking on behalf of the group,
Noluthando Ndlovu says they haven't heard back from the premier yet.
" The premier does not take us seriously as unemployed social workers or has respect for our profession. It is painful and sad to see social issues in our province escalating, while we sit at home with no employment. Other departments are progressing just fine, it's just us that's not progressing."
