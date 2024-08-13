Indebted PMB schools face water, electricity cuts

Officials in Msunduzi have warned they will be disconnecting services.





Spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, says 23 schools owe the municipality a total of over R32 million.





"We can confirm that notices were issued to the Department of Education. The municipality values the role of education institutions in our community and we understand the impact the decision may have on the learners.





"However, it is imperative to implement and enforce the bylaws and the policies of the municipality. We are required to implement the credit control and debt collection policy."





READ: Macpherson: Govt will reclaim dilapidated Durban buildings





Mkhize says the decision comes after opportunities were extended to the KZN Department of Education to settle the overdue payments.





Mkhize says 14 contractors have also been appointed to disconnect services to households.





“We continue to appeal to all debtors to come forward and make payment arrangement in order to avoid disconnection."