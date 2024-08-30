Unemployed KZN social workers camp outside premier’s office
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KwaZulu-Natal may be in the grip of a bitter cold snap, but that hasn't stopped unemployed social workers from camping outside the premier's office in Pietermaritzburg.
They are making another desperate appeal for jobs.
They returned to Langalibalele Street some three weeks ago, following a previous protest in June when they handed over a memorandum demanding employment.
"The question that we are asking ourselves is: How do they have no funds since we are going to approach the new financial year, because this this budget is going to start on 1 October?”, says Noluthando Ndlovu, who is speaking on behalf of the group.
Premier Thami Ntuli previously said in response to the funding issue that they need intervention from the National Treasury.
He said they had informally spoken to them and was preparing a submission to see if they could reprioritise funds.
Badumile Mkhwanazi travelled from Umzimkhulu in southern KZN to take part in the protest.
"At the moment, we are sitting outside the premier's office without any promise of employment, and it is sad because it is raining today. We are not going anywhere until we get our appointment letters."
