 Unemployed KZN social workers camp outside premier’s office
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Unemployed KZN social workers camp outside premier’s office

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

KwaZulu-Natal may be in the grip of a bitter cold snap, but that hasn't stopped unemployed social workers from camping outside the premier's office in Pietermaritzburg. 

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says he has approached the national government to intervene in the plight of a group of unemployed social workers in the province.
Supplied: KZN Government

They are making another desperate appeal for jobs. 

 

They returned to Langalibalele Street some three weeks ago, following a previous protest in June when they handed over a memorandum demanding employment. 

 

"The question that we are asking ourselves is: How do they have no funds since we are going to approach the new financial year, because this this budget is going to start on 1 October?”, says Noluthando Ndlovu, who is speaking on behalf of the group. 

 

Premier Thami Ntuli previously said in response to the funding issue that they need intervention from the National Treasury. 


READ: Unemployed social workers protest for jobs in KZN

 

He said they had informally spoken to them and was preparing a submission to see if they could reprioritise funds. 

 

Badumile Mkhwanazi travelled from Umzimkhulu in southern KZN to take part in the protest.

 

"At the moment, we are sitting outside the premier's office without any promise of employment, and it is sad because it is raining today. We are not going anywhere until we get our appointment letters."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.