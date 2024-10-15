Undocumented migrants in South Beach deported - KZN Premier
By Tamasha Khanyi
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli says most of the undocumented migrants arrested during a police raid in Durban's South Beach area have been deported.
"Except for those who were discovered to have committed crimes. They are still held up in prison cells so that they answer for their actions," said Ntuli.
Two months ago, more than 120 people were arrested in the Point area for being in the country illegally.
A police brigade had conducted searches at various derelict buildings, said to have been illegally occupied.
The multi-discipline operation led to the seizure of counterfeit US dollars worth R4 million, as well as guns, ammunition, and drugs.
After another operation at Albert Park on Monday, Ntuli gave an update on the suspects.
READ: SAPS: Some dwellers removed from Albert Park linked to crimes
He said raids were also carried out in the other parts.
"In Pietermaritzburg, more undocumented foreign nationals were also discovered.
"A number of them were deported back to their countries, while others with criminal cases are still going through the process of answering to their behaviour."
