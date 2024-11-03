 uMsunduzi Ratepayers call for Improved water systems amid sh
uMsunduzi Ratepayers call for Improved water systems amid shortages

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

uMsunduzi ratepayers have urged the municipality to improve its water systems to avoid frequent shortages. 

Person holding stainless steel faucet with minimal flow of water running from tap/Pexels/@Diva Plavalaguna

It's after KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi requested a 120-day pause of water curtailment measures in the City, during his oversight visit on Friday.


He says the halt will give the municipality enough time to implement effective measures that will prevent water shortages.


A decision on the proposal is yet to be made by the Water and Sanitation Department. 


A group of angry residents recently protested outside the City Hall in Maritzburg after several areas went some days without water since the curtailment came into effect.


Anthony Waldhausen is from the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers, and Civics. 


"We're hoping that the extension that the municipality will be able to work with the Umgeni-Uthukela Water to address all the issues to ensure they meet the requirements for the water curtailment process." 


