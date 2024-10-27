eThekwini: Water curtailment interventions to prioritise high wastage areas
Updated | By Newswatch
The eThekwini Municipality has clarified that water
curtailment interventions such as the installation of restrictors and pressure
reduction measures will not be implemented everywhere.
The eThekwini Municipality has clarified that water curtailment interventions such as the installation of restrictors and pressure reduction measures will not be implemented everywhere.
"Residents were informed that water demand initiatives, would not be implemented in a blanket approach. However, the priorities are to target areas with excessive demand," said Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.
Officials met with various ratepayer organisations on Friday at the Durban ICC, where concerns were raised about the water-reduction interventions.
READ: Progress made to improve eThekwini's water supply, says Xaba
The water curtailment was implemented at the beginning of October, to ensure that the abstraction from the uMngeni system is brought back to the licenced volume.
"Currently, there are no restrictors that have been installed in any household as part of the water curtailment. Our operational teams are analysing the night flows to determine the reservoir zones with high demand," said Sisilana.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Is it a bird? No! Its Checkers Sixty60
Checkers soars to new heights with its branded aircraft, taking to the s...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 9 hours ago
-
Mayhem on the N2 South Coast as alcohol truck breaks down
This has got to be the wildest thing we've seen on KZN roads for some ti...Danny Guselli 2 days ago