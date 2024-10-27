eThekwini: Water curtailment interventions to prioritise high wastage areas

"Residents were informed that water demand initiatives, would not be implemented in a blanket approach. However, the priorities are to target areas with excessive demand," said Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

Officials met with various ratepayer organisations on Friday at the Durban ICC, where concerns were raised about the water-reduction interventions.

READ: Progress made to improve eThekwini's water supply, says Xaba

The water curtailment was implemented at the beginning of October, to ensure that the abstraction from the uMngeni system is brought back to the licenced volume.

"Currently, there are no restrictors that have been installed in any household as part of the water curtailment. Our operational teams are analysing the night flows to determine the reservoir zones with high demand," said Sisilana.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)