uMngeni-uThukela Water releases first report under new name

The bulk supplier was renamed.





The 2023/2024 annual report was released in Durban on Thursday, with CEO Sandile Mkhize describing it as a special milestone.





It reveals that the utility spent over R2.3 billion of the R2.8 billion in capital expenditure on infrastructure projects including the construction of reservoirs, water treatment works and schemes, as well as upgrades.





uMngeni-uThukela Water says 88% of its water infrastructure milestones were met over the period.





According to the report, 31 million cubic metres of bulk wastewater from eleven inland wastewater treatment works was treated.





Mkhize says it’s a 5% increase from the previous year’s 29.5million cubic metres. He says it’s part of efforts to address the contamination of beaches, particularly in eThekwini, due to high E. coli levels.





"We are avoiding such situation from recurring and to give confidence to visitors in Durban and other areas that the beaches, if we continue to perform like this, will remain open and suitable for bathers to enjoy them."





Mkhize has also acknowledged the water supply shortfalls that often leave communities frustrated.





Pipe leaks, power failures and flooding were behind some of the disruptions to supply volumes at Hazelmere, Mhlabatshane, Amanzimtoti, Mtwalume and Mhlabatshane.





"We had an unplanned supply interruption of 12.73 days which affected four of the 19 supply systems. But I must put this into context. When you look at the norms and standards in South Africa, we can have up to 15 days of unplanned water supply interruptions."





In terms of managing water losses, the utility says non-revenue water was successfully maintained below 5%.





