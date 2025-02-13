Water restored at Prince Mshiyeni hospital

The facility has had disruptions for two weeks, with employees saying it had made work challenging.





On Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and officials from the City's Water and Sanitation Unit visited the hospital and promised to fix the issue.





Simelane described the situation as dire, and said the water outage had impacted operations at the hospital.





An official from the City said the supply disruptions were linked to the implementation of the water curtailment measures.





READ: MEC Simelane says Prince Mshiyeni water situation ‘dire’





In a statement on Thursday, the municipality said a water operational team had been working tirelessly to improve the flow to the hospital.





"The team further undertook an investigation on the meter and the feeding pipeline to clear any blockages and repair leaks," says City spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.





"While these interventions were underway, the City continued to fill up the hospital storage reservoirs with water tankers. The City will continue to work on various interventions to manage and reduce the increase in water demand currently affecting areas in the South."





