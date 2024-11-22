uMngeni-uThukela Water debunks unsafe water claims
Updated | By Newswatch
uMngeni-uThukela Water
says voicenotes claiming that several KwaZulu-Natal dams have been contaminated
are fake.
The bulk water supplier says the audio on social media alleges suspects were caught in the act of poisoning the water in dams like Midmar and another that supplies eThekwini.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo has debunked these allegations.
"We dismiss these allegations as false and fake news designed to cause unnecessary panic and confusion among the public,” he said.
“The water that we supply to all our municipal customers remains safe for human consumption and is tested in accordance with the highest drinking water quality standards."
