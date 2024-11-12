Municipalities told to get their water supply act together
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has told municipalities to get their houses in order.
Majodina addressed the National Assembly on water security on Tuesday.
"South Africans need to change their behaviour and treat water like a scarce resource, this means that municipalities must fix leaks in their water distribution systems. We cannot afford to be throwing away almost half of the water that is supplied to municipalities through leaks."
Municipalities are battling with the delivery of water, a situation largely blamed on the neglect of infrastructure and underspending.
READ: Majodina: Progress made in addressing KZN water woes
Metros such as eThekwini and Johannesburg are particularly hard hit, suffering weekly outages.
The minister urged municipalities to treat water like the scarce resource that it is.
"Our responsibility is to build a water resource, but it is the responsibility of municipalities to reticulate that water from our resource. We are supporting municipalities, it is just water management issues that the leadership of municipalities must prevail over their officials."
