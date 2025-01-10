Umngeni Estuary pollution 'nothing new'

The eThekwini Municipality has closed the stretch to investigate the source of a sewage effluent discharge.

Dave Still, the chairman of the Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust, says pollution levels in lower Umngeni have been high for years.

"The northern treatment works has been barely functional for quite a few years, so that has been the major source of pollution, but we had a lot of rifting in the last week, whenever there's a lot of rain, and usually the pollution levels go up, because of none functioning sewers."

The City has said that repairs will be done to any damaged infrastructure affected by the discharge.

READ: Mystery objects close two Umhlanga beaches

However, the municipality still needs to focus more resources on maintaining the sewage network.

"The data shows very clearly that Durban has gone backwards in the last 15 years in maintaining its sewage network, the pipe, as well as the pump stations. So, there's a trend for quite a few years now," said Still.

"So, we have to put in more effort. You know, when the water supply does not work, everybody knows about it, and that's a big deal, and when pipes go off that's a big deal."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)