uMngeni Chief Whip murder accused turns witness

The uMngeni councillor was gunned down in front of his family in December last year.

The suspect, Thobane Hlongwa, appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the matter was remanded for Thursday.

The 31-year-old faces four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers attended Monday's court proceedings.

He says Hlongwa is only a piece in the puzzle of Ndlovu's assassination.





"In fact, he is not the mastermind nor the person who pulled the trigger, but is now supplying information as to what transpired. We welcome the fact that he doesn't want bail and we call upon SAPS and correctional services to make sure he is kept safe."

Rodgers says they'll now seek the attention of the President and the Police Minister, after experiencing challenges on the case.

"Our investigation team that we appointed as the DA has identified who the mastermind behind this killing is and also the person who pulled the trigger, they have identified both these individuals and their whereabouts.

"What we once again face is that the special task them that deals with political killings is not at all interested in engaging with our team who has all the details."

