uMkhanyakude ‘will cooperate’ to recover ‘misspent’ R150m

On Sunday, MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi accused some officials of embezzling funds from a multi-million-rand project to provide water to 2,400 households in Jozini.

He says while funds were allocated for the project in 2019, the reservoir that was built remains empty.

In response, municipal spokesperson Mdu Dlamini says the project is 80% complete.

He says some areas are already being supplied with water.

"As the municipality, we have instituted an investigation surrounding this project. The matter is in court as we speak. However, we are working with the auditor general because AG has also picked up some irregularities in their investigation.

"They did find some findings that were shocking, and that investigation report will be tabled in our council meeting. We want to make sure we leave no stone unturned as a municipality and to make sure that if there is someone who stole money from that project, he or she must face the might of law."





