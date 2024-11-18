uMkhanyakude officials accused of embezzling R150m

The damning allegations were made by Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

He addressed hundreds of Jozini residents on Sunday, who have been battling water challenges for years.

Buthelezi says funds were allocated for the project in 2019, but the reservoir that was built remains empty.

READ: eThekwini residents want action against corrupt city workers

The MEC says the evidence they have compiled will be sent to police.

"According to the financial records at my disposal, payments ranging from R7 million to R13 million were made almost daily, indicating that work had been completed. I sent a team last month to find out if the areas that were supposed to benefit had access to water, but the taps are dry. Not a drop ever emerged from them."

The project was meant to provide water to some 2,400 households at Jozini Local Municipality.





















Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)