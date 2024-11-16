eThekwini residents want action against corrupt city workers

During an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Seminar this week, eThekwini's Integrity and Investigations Unit revealed more than 50 employees being investigated for wrongdoing have been fired, while 90 workers have voluntarily resigned.





Norman Gilbert from the Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association says he's concerned about the impact these cases have on service delivery.





"The activities of corrupt individuals resulting in theft, wasteful expenditure of our rates is destroying our city.





“So as excited as we are of the news of all these convictions, dismissals and even some that have decided to leave and avoid the consequences of their behaviour, we want the investigation to be transparent.





“The findings should be made public to maintain trust and credibility."





Ish Prahladh, of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, says ratepayers' money is being wasted.





"Look at some of the cases, the officials are still working and earning a salary. Although they are suspended, they are sitting in their homes and eating ratepayers’ money. Some have caused chaos in the municipality, but they’re sitting in luxury."





