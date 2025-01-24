uMhlathuze Mayor slams EFF’s ‘unruly’ behaviour

A protesting group of red disrupted a planned council sitting, demanding the removal of three EFF councillors.

During the incident, the party's members broke the glass entrance doors and assaulted security officers before police used tear gas to disperse them.

"In the municipality, there are budget cuts, and we don't have money to fix infrastructure and damage the infrastructure, which is paid by the taxpayer; you are a taxpayer yourself. The provincial leader of the EFF was there yesterday, but he is coming here to destroy infrastructure, but again, the law will take its course,” said Ngwezi.

“For those who are councillors, the speaker will investigate that and take necessary action, and for those who are ordinary members of the community, the City is in the process as the case has been opened, and investigations are happening. They will be held accountable, no one is above the law."

The EFF in KZN says the three councillors are part of the group that failed to secure buses for members to attend the party’s 10th anniversary at FNB stadium in Johannesburg in 2023.

They were ordered to resign, but the trio has not vacated their seats.

Ngwezi urged the EFF to get its house in order.

"Well, I can't comment about those matters because, as far as I know, the EFF knows or rather all the stakeholders involved in this thing know, that the matters are sub judice. So, they must talk to their members, not to the municipality, and they have been in constant communication with the office of the speaker. So, that is why when they said the mayor stole their seats, I don't know how the mayor can have the power to steal seats. Not even the president of the country can steal seats from another political party."













