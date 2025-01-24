EFF vows to protest until former members exit Umhlathuze
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters in KZN have vowed to continue protesting in the Umhlathuze Municipality until three of their former members are removed from council.
The party says the former members were expelled two years ago.
Scores forcefully entered the municipality's offices on Monday, demanding the seats be made available for its current members.
Police were in attendance and had to fire teargas to disperse the crowd.
EFF KZN secretary Nkululeko Ngubane says they have tried everything for intervention.
READ: EFF opens corruption case against Macpherson
"In two years, we have been negotiating what must happen because EFF has six councillors at Umhlathuze voted by the people of Umhlathuze, and then three of them are not there," said Ngubane
"Remember councillors service organisations, so if you are tempering with councillors, you are tempering with the lives of the EFF, and we will defend it with our souls."
