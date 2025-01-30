uMhlathuze EFF members in court for council violence
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The EFF in KZN says it will stand its ground until the councillors it's calling "illegitimate" are removed from the uMhlathuze Council.
The EFF in KZN says it will stand its ground until the councillors it's calling "illegitimate" are removed from the uMhlathuze Council.
Provincial leader Mongezi Twala addressed supporters after he and four others were released on R5,000 bail in the Richards Bay Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
The five EFF members were arrested after they were part of a group that stormed the uMhlathuze municipal offices last Thursday.
They all face charges for illegal gathering, assaulting a security guard and damaging municipal infrastructure.
READ: EFF opens corruption case against Macpherson
They were demanding the replacement of three of its councillors who they say were expelled by the party in 2023.
Twala says any uMhlathuze council decisions taken in the presence of the expelled councillors should be nullified.
"They are stealing what rightfully belongs to the EFF. This is our property. We are not going to be silenced with any arrests, with any courts. uMhlathuze Municipalty must know now, we want our seats."
The matter was adjourned to March 4.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WhatsApp emoji use could land you in legal trouble in SA
You might think sending emojis on WhatsApp is fun, but it could lead to...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
How to transport heavy goods when you ride a bike
This type of innovation is definitely higher grade.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago