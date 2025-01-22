EFF opens corruption case against Macpherson
The Economic Freedom Fighters have filed a criminal case against Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, accusing him of corruption.
The party alleges Macpherson is misusing state institutions to benefit what it says is white minority capital.
EFF Secretary General Marshall Dlamini claims that in December, Macpherson emailed a programme manager at the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to pay a contractor.
Dlamini says the minister has violated National Treasury regulations.
Speaking outside Pretoria Central Police Station on Wednesday, Dlamini said the EFF is calling for an investigation into Macpherson’s alleged interference.
"We believe that there is enough evidence to show that his only interest is to say this company is to be paid, and even the demand and the staff members when they respond, they say we can't.
"Remember when there is a tender, and a company gets a specific amount, and there is what you call variation, but that variation of an open cheque, there must be a clear authority.”
On Wednesday, in a reply to an SABC journalist's post sharing a copy of the email that the EFF is using in their case, Macpherson replied that if that is the evidence the EFF is relying on, then “their superior logic has utterly failed them”.
