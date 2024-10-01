 uMdoni placed under Section 154 intervention
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

uMdoni placed under Section 154 intervention

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

uMdoni Municipality on the south coast has been placed under a Section 154 intervention. 

Scottburgh, Umzinto, Park Rynie and Mthwalume
KZN Cogta

The municipality, which covers areas including Scottburgh, Umzinto, Park Rynie and Mthwalume, has been hit by service delivery protests and governance challenges.

 

Ratepayer organisations have also called for the axing of the EXCO.

 

Last week, municipal manager Thabisile Ndlela and the chief financial officer Mahendra Chandulal resigned.


READ: Msunduzi urged to crack down on electricity meter tampering

 

KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi announced on Monday that Ugu District municipal manager Dhanpalan Devaraj Naidoo would be the local governance expert who'll guide uMdoni.

 

"We are confident that, with the leadership of the mayor and the support of all councillors, we will turn the situation around and that the issues of service delivery, particularly the lack of water supply, will be addressed. 

 

"We have given Mr Naidoo 30 days to come up with a 30-day plan to ensure that service delivery is restored."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.