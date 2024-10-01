Msunduzi urged to crack down on electricity meter tampering

The municipality reportedly loses hundreds of thousands of rands a month due to illegal connections.

Anthony Waldhausen says it's concerning that thousands of people are bypassing their meters.





He's with a non-profit, the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics.

"If we are having 40,00 prepaid meters that are not functioning, and people are tampering with them, that is going to be hundreds of millions of rands that is going to be lost monthly, and it is quite serious."





