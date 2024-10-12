Umalusi concerned over shortage of matric exam invigilators

The exam quality assurer says it's flagged this as an increasing problem as the Department of Basic Education continues to face challenges related to budget cuts.

It is understood that History, the third paper on English home language and Afrikaans first and additional language will be affected by the teacher shortfall.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi says while contingency plans are in place for the exams, the department needs to find a sustainable solution for future cycles.

"The different provincial education departments have employed some contingency measures. We don't want contingency measures. We want full-time employees in the exam.

People in exams work very hard, they work long hours. So, the appeal that we are making is to the employer, to say this matter has been raised several times, and now it must be corrected. It cannot go on like this, otherwise it will compromise the exams."

