Ugu shack dwellers to get aid – KZN Human Settlements

Officials say over 20 shacks were destroyed at the Masingene informal settlement on Thursday allegedly after an intoxicated person fell asleep while cooking.





It's believed the stove used then burst into flames.





The Department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says several services have been set up to assist families.





READ: Three killed in Chatsworth house fire





"A team from the national department is working with dedicated teams from the provincial department of human settlements, Ugu District and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.





"The team is doing the following: Speeding up the profiling and verification process of the victims. At this stage, 16 residents have been verified; delivering much-needed relief in the form of temporary shelter, warm blankets, food, and other basic necessities."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)