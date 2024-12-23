Three killed in Chatsworth house fire
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Three people have been killed in a house fire in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
eThekwini Fire's Nkulumo Dube says they worked through the night to put out the blaze that gutted the home on Dawnview Road.
He says an elderly couple and their son lived there.
"Two of them were bedridden - the mother and the son so they could not escape. The old man was using a walking stick.
Dube says reports show that an alarm went off twice - which was investigated by security where they allegedly found the elderly man cooking.
On the third call, they found the house on fire.
"It was a huge house with five bedrooms. It took us about 30 minutes to get the fire under control."
