Two sentenced by KZN court for kidnapping, robbery

Authorities say a gang of four abducted a 24-year-old Pakistani while he was riding his bike in Empangeni two years ago.

He was knocked over by a car and then driven to Matshana Reserve.

Police, who were alerted by witnesses, pursued the suspects, with a shootout ensuing.

One of the four kidnappers was killed, and another escaped.

READ: Search continues for kidnapped Chatsworth baby

The remaining two, Jabulani Sibiya and Sabelo Mthembu were injured and arrested at the scene.

Three police officers were also hurt.

NPA's Natasha Kara said the kidnapped foreign national and the officers told the Ngwelezane Regional Court that the accused were ruthless and relentless during the ordeal.

"Sibiya was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for robbery, five years for kidnapping, seven years on each count of attempted murder, 12 years' imprisonment for the murder, and eight years imprisonment for the possession of a prohibited firearm. The court ruled that some of the sentences would run concurrently, and he would effectively serve 37 years in imprisonment," said Kara.

"Mthembu was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for the robbery, five years for kidnapping, seven years on each count of attempted murder, and 10 years' imprisonment for the murder. He will serve an effective 25-year imprisonment."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)