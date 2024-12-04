Search continues for kidnapped Chatsworth baby
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The search continued on Wednesday for a
four-month-old baby girl who was reported kidnapped in Chatsworth, south of
Durban.
Authorities say the infant was snatched on Saturday night at an informal settlement on Link Road.
According to SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, two men entered the home while the mother and her two children were asleep.
"She heard someone attempting to open the door, and two men entered, one armed with a firearm. The suspects reportedly gagged her and at gunpoint forcefully took her baby and left."
Anyone who has information are urged to contact Detective Slindlile Blose on 078 688 7171.
